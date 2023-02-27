Anwar receives courtesy call from Australian Foreign Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong in Putrajaya today.

Anwar said issues of mutual interest including economic cooperation, foreign policy and regional development were discussed during the meeting.

“Australia is one of Malaysia’s close and important friends. Senator Wong also conveyed greetings from PM Albanese (Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese) and invited me to attend the Malaysia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting under the implementation of CSP (Comprehensive Strategic Partnership) in Australia this year,“ he said in a post on Twitter.

Wisma Putra in a statement said Malaysia and Australia had close cooperation in various sectors including defence, science and technology, education, counter-terrorism, trade and investment.

Total bilateral trade between the two countries in 2022 saw a significant increase of 55.4 per cent to RM88.65 billion (US$20.05 billion), making Australia Malaysia’s 10th largest trading partner. - Bernama