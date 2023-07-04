Anwar receives courtesy call from China’s Guangxi Committee Secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday received a courtesy call from China’s Guangxi Committee secretary and Guangxi People’s Congress Permanent Committee chairman Liu Ning and his delegation in Putrajaya.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the achievement of the synergistic partnership under the ‘Two Countries, Twin Parks’ initiative in attracting investments, creating job opportunities and generating downstream activities for the local business community was among the topics discussed at the meeting.

“The courtesy call is part of the programme for the official visit of His Excellency Liu Ning to Malaysia to celebrate a decade of success in our joint efforts in developing the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP) and China-Malaysia Qinzhou Industrial Park (CMQIP).

“These two industrial parks were developed based on the ‘Two Countries, Twin Parks’ concept, with MCKIP being the first industrial park developed overseas on a joint-venture basis by China,” he said.

The prime minister said at the meeting he stressed the role of twin industrial parks in continuing efforts to strengthen cross-industry cooperation through high-impact research and development activities and other strategic fields, including green industries, and trade in halal and palm oil products which are beneficial to both countries.

“His Excellency Liu Ning also invited Malaysian companies to invest in CMQIP to access the Chinese market through the industrial park.

“The government of Guangxi Province also offers various incentives to attract investments from Malaysian companies in sectors with high potential,” he said.

MCKIP has recorded accumulated investments worth RM30.1 billion in 19 projects and created more than 17,000 job opportunities in the past decade. - Bernama