Anwar receives courtesy call from Gloria Macapagal Arroyo

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Philippines Gloria Macapagal Arroyo at the Parliament House here today.

Arroyo and her delegation arrived at 11.50am and were welcomed by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, and her deputy, Ramkarpal Singh.

During their meeting which lasted 30 minutes, Anwar and Arroyo, who is also President of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), also discussed current issues, including the abolition of the mandatory death penalty.

According to Azalina, the Philippines’ delegation had expressed their admiration for the Unity Government’s swift action in enforcing the Abolition of the Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023 (Act 846).

“They were impressed with the speed of policy change and all of this was because our Prime Minister saw the need for change, and the MADANI Unity Government has succeeded in doing so...as our commitment to the people,” she said.

Last April, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Act which aimed at abolishing the mandatory death penalty, to vary the sentence relating to imprisonment for natural life and whipping, and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Under the Act, the court now has the discretion to impose the death penalty or imprisonment for a period of not less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall also be punished with whipping of not less than 12 strokes. -BERNAMA