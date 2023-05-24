Anwar receives courtesy call from Indonesian Defence Minister

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday received a courtesy call from Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto here.

The two spent about an hour discussing issues of mutual interest including bilateral and regional relations.

Also discussed were efforts to strengthen cooperation in defence and security.

Prabowo is currently on a special visit to Malaysia in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ‘23) from today until May 27.

Also present at the meeting were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and a delegation from Indonesia. -Bernama