Anwar receives courtesy call from Nahdatul Ulama in Jakarta

The ‘Temu Anwar’ programme in Jakarta last night, touched on the importance of mastering and preserving ‘ilmu turath’ and the ability to read the current situation.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday received a courtesy call from the Nahdatul Ulama (NU) leadership led by its executive council chairman Kiyai Haji Yahya Cholil Tsaquf.

He said the meeting, held after the ‘Temu Anwar’ programme in Jakarta last night, touched on the importance of mastering and preserving ‘ilmu turath’ and the ability to read the current situation.

“I touched on my long experience with the late Abdurrahman Wahid (Gus Dur), the former President of Indonesia and the leader of NU who was a loyal friend during my political struggle.

“I also expressed my appreciation to the NU leaders who were willing to come to meet and exchange views,“ Anwar said in a Facebook post today.

He also hoped that such discussions could be held again for the benefit of the people.

Anwar is leading the Malaysian delegation to the 43rd Asean Summit and related summits in Jakarta from Sept 5 to 7. - Bernama