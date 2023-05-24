Anwar receives courtesy call from South Korean Defence Minister

LANGKAWI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy call from South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong Sup here today.

Both leaders spent about 30 minutes discussing issues of mutual interest, including bilateral and regional relations.

Among the issues discussed were efforts to strengthen bilateral relations in the field of defence and security.

Lee is currently on a three-day special visit to Malaysia in conjunction with the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23), which is being held until May 27.

Also present during the meeting were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and the South Korean delegation.

After the meeting, Anwar also received a courtesy call from Somalia’s Transport and Civil Aviation Minister, Fardowsa Osman Egal, before moving on to the next location for his two-day visit to Langkawi in conjunction with LIMA’23.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in a post on Facebook, said the scope of the half-hour meeting with Lee was used as best as possible in discussing urgent issues, such as defence cooperation, education and cultural exchange.

“We agree to continue to strengthen bilateral relations so that it will be more harmonious for mutual progress,” he said.

In his meeting with Fardowsa, Anwar said that he touched on the need to increase engagement with Somalia, and explore potential collaborations. - Bernama