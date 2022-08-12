Anwar receives courtesy call from Thai DPM

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today received a visit from Thai Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan at his official residence Seri Perdana here.

Prawit was accompanied by Thai Deputy Defence Minister Gen Chaichan Changmongko during the courtesy call.

Prawit and his delegation were received by Anwar, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail when they arrived at Seri Perdana at about noon.

Anwar told reporters that at their meeting lasting almost two hours, he and Prawit discussed various issues.

Anwar then hosted lunch for the Thai delegation before they left for home this afternoon.

Prawit and his delegation had arrived at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang at 11 am for the special one-day visit to Malaysia.

The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and for leaders of the two countries to exchange views and information for the benefit of the region.

This is Prawit’s second visit to Malaysia since the country’s borders were opened in April this year afer the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control.

Prawit was also here in May to attend the 55th Malaysia-Thailand General Border Committee meeting.

Malaysia and Thailand established diplomatic relations 65 years ago after Malaysia gained independence in 1957.

Thailand is the sixth largest trading partner of Malaysia in the world and the second biggest in ASEAN while Malaysia is Thailand’s fourth largest trading partner in the world. - Bernama