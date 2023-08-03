Anwar reiterates that govt will hold highest ethical standards

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that the government will uphold the highest ethical standards and there will be no room for abuse of power under this administration.

In his keynote address at the Invest Malaysia 2023 here today, the Prime Minister said any breaches will be severely dealt with, without fear or favour.

“I have said this many times, and I will repeat it here again. This government adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct and corruption.

“Good corporate governance must remain the basis on which businesses, companies and shareholders operate. It is also necessary to ensure that good governance provides robust safeguards for investor protection and the stability of the financial and capital markets,” he said.

Anwar said the government has also made it a priority to uphold social justice to combat inequality, of which the nation’s economic expansion and growth should be achieved in the wider context of human economy that prioritises the people’s needs, especially the poor and marginalised.

“We must free them from poverty’s grip, perpetuated some would say by an unbridled capitalist system that has nurtured inequality in wealth and living standards,” he said.

He said the measures in Belanjawan Madani deal with the eradication of hardcore poverty and minimising the burden of cost of living, where the poorest must be lifted out of this curse and be given access to that all important first rung of the economic ladder, so that they can then begin climbing.

“The Inisiatif Pendapatan Rakyat (IPR) or the People’s Income Initiative is a powerful platform to correct this societal imbalance. It works through providing opportunities for the poor to increase their income potential in farming as well as in food and general maintenance service providers,” he added. - Bernama