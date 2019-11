KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has reminded leaders to be fair and not to give out assistance to only selected individuals.

He said the reminder was issued as the matter had been raised at the previous Keadilan conventions, namely, in Johor, Penang and Sabah.

“It is my responsibility to remind them because, in the states where this issue was raised, the fund’s distribution and collection, that may be partly personal, perhaps from companies or government projects, but we must be transparent and do not repeat past weaknesses.

“The reminder is based on objections and appeals including the ones raised in the Federal Territories, as well in Johor yesterday, and previously in Penang and Sabah; where only a few individuals were selected ( to receive assistance), it should be carried out in transparent manner,” he told a media conference after officiating the Federal Territory Keadilan Convention here yesterday.

Earlier, in his speech, Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, called on the leaders including those with ministerial posts to give assistance to all parties as a show of appreciation of their support.

He said everyone in the party, from the divisions and branches, were the ones responsible in electing these leaders to their current positions so everyone should be given assistance.

On the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, Anwar reiterated the party’s stand to support Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) candidate who was representing the Pakatan Harapan and would mobilise its machinery to assist the campaign. — Bernama