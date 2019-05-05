Anwar reminds PH politicians to remain strong, mature in bringing change

SHAH ALAM: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today reminded Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to be mature and strong in the wake of various challenges faced in bringing change and development to the country.

He said as leaders in the government, they should also give their undivided support to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in striving to fulfill the promises made to the people.

“I and my fellow colleagues will ensure that whatever was promised in the manifesto will be upheld, even though some of them have already been implemented and some of them we will have to examine and implement in stages.

“But on principle, we must not slip ... we must honour our commitment to the people. We are given the mandate under the premise and we will gather and continue to struggle for every single citizen of this country, no one should feel marginalised or neglected,“ he said when speaking at the 2019 DAP congress, here today.

Also present were Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.

In the meantime, Anwar also called on PH leaders to always remain clean and transparent to retain the trust of the people.

“Negative traits such as arrogance and being power hungry must also be shed by the new government to enable the country to develop and progress.

“... and I’m sure, in the next few years the people will continue to support PH as a harmonious government,“ he said. - Bernama