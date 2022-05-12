Anwar: Rescuing big companies not the way to save M’sia

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said saving big companies is not the way to save Malaysia, Malaysiakini reports.

He said this during the second round of the debate regarding the country’s future with former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“When we talk about bailouts, we show that our priority is mega corporations. To save the country we must save the mega corporations’.

“I say that to save the country; we must save the people at the bottom first, their education, their jobs, their livelihoods,“ he added.

Anwar says politics must also move away from power struggles.

Najib later agrees that political stability is important, and that Malaysia must never again go through a situation where there are three governments in four years if it wants to retain investor confidence.