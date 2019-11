KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said he welcomes and respects the decree by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for zakat to be distributed only to the Muslims and not be extended to those of other religions.

“I accept his edict. If the Sultan has decided not to agree, then it’s okay,” he told reporters when met in Parliament, here, today.

“I respect the decision, and will abide by it, because at the end of the day, the decision (on zakat) is under the jurisdiction of the respective state religious councils and the Sultan,” he added.

Anwar was commenting on the Sultan’s decree on Monday rejecting recent suggestions that the Islamic wealth tax be extended to non-Muslims while urging for an end to any public debate on the matter.

His private secretary, Datuk Mohamad Munir Bani, in a statement said Sultan Sharafuddin was advised by state mufti Datuk Mohd Tamyes Abd Wahid that zakat money could only be given to non-Muslims if such help would result in their conversion to Islam.

The ruler’s decree came following Anwar’s statement on Oct 30 calling for the country’s zakat institutions to be reformed and include non-Muslim recipients.

He had said that in the context of a multi-racial society, Islam encouraged the distribution of zakat funds to other religions and that this should not sideline the needy among the Muslims.

Commenting further yesterday, Anwar said it was merely his own opinion, pointing out that Islam is a religion of love and fairness.

“I’m not saying all of the zakat funds be given to the non-Muslims only, but whether we should reconsider (the policy for Muslims only). That was the context of my speech.

“What I wanted is for there to be mercy and empathy in Islam. But I welcome the ruler’s decision,” he said.