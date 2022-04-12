Anwar retains PKR president post uncontested

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim retained the post of PKR president for the 2022-2024 term, returning unopposed.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced that the opposition leader was the sole nominee.

This is the second consecutive term that Anwar has won the post uncontested, after 2018 following his release from prison.

Meanwhile, the contest for the PKR vice-presidency has attracted 18 candidates to date, with PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin submitting his name last night.

Leading the list for the four posts are Selangor Menteri Besar and state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, and Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar and state PKR chairman Aminuddin Harun.