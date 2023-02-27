Anwar: RM10m allocation for distribution of Quran translation appropriate

PUTRAJAYA: The allocation of RM10 million given to Yayasan Restu for the immediate distribution of 20,000 copies of Al-Quran translation in Swedish, as well as other major foreign languages, is appropriate, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the amount was actually small for a start as the effort would also benefit the people in general in increasing their understanding of Islam.

“The issue is understanding...because the people who are against Islam have never actually read the Quran and Tafseer (Commentaries of the Quran). Some of the far-right extremists even labelled those who disagree with them as liberal, secular and supporting the western (ideology).

“That’s why we have to go back to the text, translation and commentaries of the Quran. At least it can save and improve understanding of Islam,” he told reporters after delivering a keynote address at the International Forum on Islamophobia: Meaningful Engagement Through MADANI Discourse here today.

He said this in response to the issue concerning allocation for Yayasan Restu for the distribution of Al-Quran translation in Swedish, which was criticised and deemed too big.

Anwar said the effort would also encourage more people to get access to the translation and commentaries of the Quran, hence gaining a greater understanding of Islam in line with the tradition of knowledge.

In his Budget 2023 speech last Friday, Anwar announced that the government would give RM10 million to Yayasan Restu for the immediate distribution of 20,000 copies of Al-Quran translation in Swedish, as well as other major foreign languages.

He said this followed his announcement on Jan 27 that Malaysia will print one million copies of the Al-Quran as a symbol of wisdom and maturity, in response to recent attacks against Islam, such as the burning of the Al-Quran in Sweden. - Bernama