Anwar: RM20 million in humanitarian aid from M’sia to Turkiye and Syria so far

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has contributed RM20 million in humanitarian aid to help earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the contribution included US$1 million each from the Malaysian government and the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, with the remaining donations from various parties, including local companies.

“For the search and rescue (SAR) mission, we have sent two Malaysian Special Search and Rescue Teams (SMART), with another team, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), to leave tonight,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (PN-Kuala Kangsar) who wanted to know the form of aid provided by the government to help victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria.

On the cost of sending the SMART teams, Anwar said their flight was fully borne by the Turkish airline, with the government spending only about RM4 million for the purpose.

Last Feb 6, an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter Scale hit southern Turkiye and Syria.

As of yesterday, it was reported that 31,643 people were killed and 106,428 were injured in the earthquake in Turkiye, while in Syria, a total of 5,329 people died and 14,500 people were injured.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he was considering going to Turkiye tonight to give moral support to the country’s leader.

To a question about Malaysia’s aid to Syria, Anwar said Malaysia would send funds and medical equipment, as well as equipment from ATM to build a field hospital there. - Bernama