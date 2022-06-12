Anwar: RM7b approved under flood mitigation project under review

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today ordered a review of RM7 billion worth of approvals under the RM15 billion flood mitigation project that were done through direct negotiation instead of a tender process.

He said the approval for the allocation will not proceed and it will be reviewed to ensure transparency and that regulations are followed.

“This is not a small amount... (Although there are) reasons such as expediting the flood mitigation move, there is a problem when regulations are not observed and there are efforts to exploit the situation.

“This is most regrettable and I am thankful that senior (finance) ministry officials are united and do not concur with this, but were (only) following instructions,” Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, told a press conference following a briefing at the Finance Ministry here today. - Bernama