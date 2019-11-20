Anwar rubbishes talk of parliamentary coup against Tun M

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s grip on the premiership seems secure.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the prime minister-designate and whom many thought was going to make a grab for it, has reassured the nation that no such option was on the table.

Anwar, who is PKR president, has firmly denied that a vote of no-confidence against Mahathir would be tabled in Parliament soon.

He also refuted claims that several Pakatan Harapan (PH) component party leaders were planning to oust Mahathir after the coalition lost the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election last Saturday.

“I talk to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Mohamad Sabu, Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng daily and this topic (no-confidence vote) has never been raised,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

Muhyiddin is president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Mohamad is president of Parti Amanah Negara while Kit Siang is DAP advisor and Guan Eng is its secretary-general.

Anwar also stressed that his relations with Mahathir “are strong”.

“Most importantly, the leaders in the government must realise that the people are angry. They seem really angry. So, the rakyat’s issues must be addressed quickly and the leaders in the coalition must be humble in delivering the promises,” he said.

The Port Dickson MP also dismissed rumours that his deputy and Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is trying to create a new government through the back door.

“Don’t fall prey to fake and unverified news,” he added.

Azmin has been criticised by his party colleagues for hosting a meeting with Umno and PKR lawmakers at his official residence in Putrajaya on Monday.

The meeting was purportedly held to ensure that Mahathir remains as prime minister and to get strong support from PH and the opposition.

To this, Anwar said he would not stop anyone from becoming prime minister but there are several proper channels to do it.

Anwar also denied that he had an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this morning.