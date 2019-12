KUALA LUMPUR: A 26-year-old former research officer who alleged last week that he was sexually assaulted by PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was quizzed by federal police today.

Muhammad Yusoff Rawther, who was accompanied by his lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, arrived at Bukit Aman at about 1pm to have his statement recorded by the CID’s classified investigations unit.

As of 6pm, the questioning was yet to be over.

On Saturday, Mohammad Yusoff had lodged a report with Sentul police and submitted a sworn statement which detailed the allegations.

Apart from urging police to investigate the allegation he had made, Mohammad Yusoff said he had made the report as he felt his personal safety was under threat soon after he held the tell-all press conference on Thursday.

Muhammed Yusoff, who is a grandson of the late S.M. Mohamed Idris, the former president of the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP), who made the allegation in a sworn declaration dated Nov 19, went public about the matter in a press conference last week.

He claimed that Anwar offered him a job at his office last September. A week after he reported for work, the alleged sexual assault took place at the Port Dickson MP’s house at Bukit Segambut, he added.