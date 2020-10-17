Anwar’s cases being investigated professionally, no political pressure - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: - Investigations into the cases involving PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are being carried out professionally without any political pressure or instructions from any party, police said today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJK) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed called on all parties to give the police space to conduct a transparent and fair investigation.

“Stern action will be taken against those who deliberately threaten public order and security,“ he said in a statement today.

Huzir said the Port Dickson MP’s statement, recorded at the Classified Criminal Investigations Department (USJT) in Bukit Aman, is in connection over the alleged dissemination of a list of 121 MPs who allegedly support him.

The case has been classified under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code (committing public treason with intent to cause fear to the public) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for sharing or dissemination of false, obscene and threatening content.

To date, a total of 113 police reports have been received, including those from MPs who have denied supporting Anwar, Huzir said.

“The allegation has spread in the mass media to the point of triggering unhealthy speculation.

“The dissemination of statements on websites is done with the intention of causing fear or intimidation to the public to induce them into committing offences against the country or public order,“ he said.

Besides the dissemination of the list of names, there were also five other cases, including Anwar’s statement that the Prime Minister-led government had fallen after losing majority support from Dewan Rakyat members

The other four were for a sodomy case and a statutory declaration by Aidil Azim Abu Adam, a video of a speech alleging gambling outlets had been operating during the Movement Control Order (MCO), a video of a speech claiming there were 6.7 illegal immigrants in Malaysia and a media conference that was held after presenting documents to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. -Bernama