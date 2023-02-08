Anwar’s meeting with MIC leadership shows togetherness of Unity Government

KUALA LUMPUR: The special meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the national MIC leadership today showed togetherness and solidarity among the parties under the Unity Government and Barisan Nasional (BN), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said MIC expressed its views and wishes to support the agenda of the Unity Government during the meeting as well as stated their commitment to helping BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates win the Aug 12 state elections involving six states.

He said accusations that the relationship between UMNO and MIC is strained are desperate attempts by certain parties who lack issues to play up ahead of the state polls.

“...the MIC leadership I saw today is still strong and portrays the unity that has been maintained since 1973,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The BN chairman said loyalty demonstrated by BN has been the foundation of the many successes achieved by the country, therefore, he said he wished that the friendship, from the leadership to the grassroots level, will remain and be forever protected.

Speaking before MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran and thousands of the party members at its headquarters earlier, Anwar said he would look into a request for greater MIC representation in the government.

Anwar said he would also discuss it with Ahmad Zahid and other party leaders in the Unity Government, adding he did not see any difficulty with the matter as of now. -Bernama