Anwar’s motion to discuss 1MDB scandal to be heard in Special Chamber

KUALA LUMPUR: The motion submitted by Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the disclosure of corruption, abuse of power and institutional malpractice, especially Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) at the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial in the United States, will be heard in the Special Chamber today.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun (pix) said he was satisfied that the motion is a specific matter, of public interest and an important issue to be discussed as required in Standing Order 18(1) of the Dewan Rakyat.

“As such, I allow the motion to be heard in the Special Chamber at 2.30 pm,” he said before presiding over the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Anwar, however, interjected and stressed that the motion should not be taken to the Special Chamber, but to be discussed in the Dewan Rakyat instead as the matter involved national and international implications on the country’s image.

Azhar explained that the motion would only be heard and not to be discussed according to Standing Order 18.1 and 18.2 and that the Special Chamber session is of the same status as the (Dewan Rakyat) sitting.

“We bring the motion to the Special Chamber so as not to disturb the sitting as we have a debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address...the proposer gets 90 minutes, seconder gets one hour and the Opposition Leader also gets 90 minutes. We have a time constraint,” he explained. - Bernama