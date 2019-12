KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s (pix) private secretary, Shukri Saad, lodged a police report today against an individual named Muhammed Yusoff Rawther in connection with alleged sexual assault involving the PKR president.

Shukri said the report was lodged at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) here, following Yusoff’s allegations that he had been sexually assaulted by Anwar.

“A police report is lodged against Yusoff’s sworn declaration that went viral yesterday. I strongly reject his declaration and will hand it over to the police.

“This is a trivial matter that keeps happening and we can see there are plans to thwart the transfer of power that is taking place now. We will look into possible legal action that we can take,” he told reporters at the Dang Wangi IPD here today.

Yesterday, Yusoff, who is also a former employee of Anwar, in a press conference, showed his sworn declaration dated Nov 19, detailing the alleged assault.

In the declaration, which was also posted on Facebook, Yusoff claimed that he was a victim of Anwar’s indecent behaviour, allegedly to have taken place on Oct 2, 2018, at Anwar’s office in Petaling Jaya.

Anwar, in a statement issued today, also strongly denied the allegations.

He said on the date of the said alleged sexual assault he was actively campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election apart from attending the Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday celebration in Kuala Lumpur, before returning to Port Dickson to fulfil his campaign schedule for the day. — Bernama