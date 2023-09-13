Anwar’s second visit to China likely to see spin-off of another round of investments

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s upcoming visit to China would have a spin-off of another round of investments for Malaysia like what was achieved in the previous visit in March, said Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

“Every time the Prime Minister visits China, it is not just ‘smile and hi’.

“There are a series of follow-ups, and for the memoranda of understanding and investments inked from the previous visit, he (Anwar) followed up with his office and all required departments. I hope this spins off another round of such investments,” Rafizi told reporters after attending the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) Power Chat and launching of the 17th World Chinese Entrepreneurs Convention (WCEC) here today.

Anwar is expected to make his second visit to China by attending the China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) 2023 in Nanning, China on Sept 17 to further strengthen ties between the two countries and build on preparations for the 50th anniversary of the Malaysia-China relationship next year.

Rafizi said Anwar and China’s leadership relationship is on good terms, with various meetings been conducted as well as follow-through discussions from time to time.

“Such relations not only strengthen cooperation between governments but also facilitate more investments and cross-border investments between Malaysia and Chinese companies,” he said. -Bernama