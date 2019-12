KUALA LUMPUR: Police have summoned Muhammed Yusoff Rawther (pix) today to carry out a polygraph test to assist in the ongoing probe into his sexual assault complaint against PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Yusoff’s Lawyer, Haniff Khatri Abdulla confirmed the matter with theSun when contacted. He indicated that the test will be at 3pm.

“If I can get done with my work here at the office, I can get to Bukit Aman as fast I can ... 3pm.” he said.

Yusof’s appearance at Bukit Aman comes only a day after Haniff said the 26-year-old was ready to take a polygraph test to help police validate his claims.

It was reported that on Dec 4, Yusoff had made a statutory declaration public, alleging that he was sexually assaulted by Anwar on Oct 2, 2018.

The Port Dickson MP denied the allegations saying that he was busy campaigning for the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election at the time of the alleged incident.

Then on Dec 7, the media reported that Yusoff had lodged a report at the Sentul district police headquarters to enable police to investigate his allegations.

In the same report, he had expressed concern over his safety, claiming that he had received threats from certain parties.

Yusoff had his statement recorded at Bukit Aman on Dec 9, while Anwar did so on Dec 12 on the sexual misconduct allegations.