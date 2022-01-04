Anwar’s time is up, Harapan needs a new PM

PETALING JAYA: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is no longer a candidate for Prime Minister, says Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“I think his time has passed. I think a lot of people have been saying this within Harapan themselves.

“It’s time for a new set of people to take over,“ Mukhriz told BFM in an interview yesterday, Malaysiakini reports.

Mukhriz said this when asked if he had “any issues” with Anwar being Harapan’s prime minister candidate after he said Pejuang will not discount the possibility of a pact with Harapan.

When asked if he had ambitions to be prime minister, Mukhriz said: “I must be ready for any kind of possibilities.”

For now, Pejuang plans to field 120 candidates for the next parliamentary election.