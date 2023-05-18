Anwar saddened over passing of ABIM founder Dr Razali

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed sadness over the passing of the founder and first president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) Dr Razali Nawawi who died at the An-Nur Specialist Hospital at 6.45 today. He was 83.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said Razali was one of the generators and founder of ABIM who persevered with him and other friends, as well as being one of the teachers in the movement’s struggle that was full of twists and turns.

“I had the chance to visit him last week, he was very ill. May Allah have mercy on his soul and forgive all his mistakes.

“Praying for the family and loved ones left behind to persevere and be blessed with strength by Allah SWT. Innalillahi wainnailaihirajiun,” he said.

On May 13, the Prime Minister spent time visiting the ailing Razali at his residence.

ABIM president Muhammad Faisal Abdul Aziz, when contacted by Bernama, said Razali died of prostate cancer.

The funeral prayers will be held at Masjid Al-Umum in Section 1, Bandar Baru Bangi, after the Zohor (midday) prayers.

Razali became the first ABIM president in 1972 and introduced the usrah system (an Islamic group work approach) before being succeeded by Anwar as the second ABIM president in 1974. -Bernama