Anwar: Salahuddin was consistent in championing people’s well-being

PONTIAN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as a leader who had been consistent in fighting for the people’s well-being, especially on cost of living issues.

Anwar said Salahuddin was very dedicated in carrying out his duties as Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister and was determined to ease the people’s burden through the Rahmah concept introduced by the government.

He said Salahuddin’s death was deeply felt not only by friends but also the people as he was synonymous with the Rahmah initiative.

“This is proof of his consistency in seeking ways to ease the people’s burden, including at meetings with me and other Cabinet members.

“The country has lost a notable figure, and I hope his spirit, dedication and attributes like compassionate nature will serve as an example,” he added.

Anwar told reporters this after leading the funeral prayers for Salahuddin at Masjid Jamek Dato’ Haji Noh Gadot in Serkat here today.

The prime minister prayed that his soul would be blessed by Allah and be placed among the righteous.

He also conveyed the condolences from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah to Salahuddin’s family.

Asked on the candidate who will replace Salahuddin, the Member of Parliament for Pulai, Anwar said: “This will be discussed later.”

Salahuddin will be buried at the Jalan Sulong cemetery in Serkat.

Salahuddin, 61, died at Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah in Alor Setar at 9.23 pm yesterday, after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage the day before.

The Amanah deputy president leaves behind his wife Datin Seri Fatimah Taha and six children - four sons and two daughters. - Bernama