Anwar: Saudi business community’s interest to invest sign of Malaysia’s political stability

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian business community’s interest to invest in Malaysia is a testament to the political stability in Malaysia, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This, he said, was expressed by the chairmen of both the National Chamber of Commerce and Jeddah Chamber of Commerce, whom he met during his official visit to the kingdom.

Anwar said they had responded very well to his invitation to invest in the country.

“Both of them not only said how pleased they were but gave an assurance that they will immediately reciprocate. They were waiting for this. They know the country well, and they have been there from the 80s and 90s.

“But now they are waiting for this moment where there is a clear stability direction and commitment to ensure the ease of doing business and rid the country of corruption and focusing on the issue of good governance,” he said in a press conference here Friday at the end of his three-day visit.

Anwar said the government had appealed for more constructive criticism from the opposition and not just statements that may cause concern to the investing public and the international community.

“But the fact remains, and I’ve reassured them that the government is certainly stable. And in our last meeting of members of Kerajaan Perpaduan (Unity Government), there was a clear solid stance on the part of PH (Pakatan Harapan) and BN (Barisan Nasional) and then followed by Premier Abang Johari (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) of GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak).

“The three pillars would have made a government with a strong mandate and majority in Parliament. But as I said, it would not stop the attempts and dreams of those craving for power without mandate and support,” he said.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, among others, on the visit. - Bernama