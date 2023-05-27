Anwar says has basis for raising gambling proceeds issue regarding PN

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that he would not have raised the possibility of Perikatan Nasional (PN) using proceeds from gambling companies in its 15th general election (GE15) campaign if he did not have a basis for saying so.

The prime minister urged PN chairman Tan Sri Muh­yiddin Yassin to read his statement on the matter in full before taking any legal action.

“But if he (Muhyiddin) wants to proceed (with legal action), go ahead. I would not have made the statement without basis,” he told reporters after opening the Kuala Lumpur International Book Festival (PBAKL) 2023 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here.

Anwar said investigations on the issue involved various agencies and as such, action would only be taken after sufficient evidence had been gathered.

Yesterday, it was reported that Muh­yiddin wanted Anwar and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to apologise for alleging that the party had used funds from gambling companies and would seek legal advice for action against them.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said her written reply in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday regarding investigations into allegations that PN component parties received donations from gambling proceeds in GE15 did not say that the probe had stopped or been dropped.

Azalina’s reply said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had conducted thorough investigations but no investigation files were opened because the information obtained was too general and no parties could confirm the issue.

When asked on speculation about a Cabinet reshuffle, Anwar jokingly said: “If there are proposals, please write to me; I will consider.”-Bernama