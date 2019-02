SEMENYIH: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim claims he has the bank statements to prove that PAS paid RM1.4 million to Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown to end their legal suit.

He revealed this at a talk in Semenyih Central here yesterday. He, however, did not go into detail about the matter, including the bank involved.

“If PAS wants to challenge me, I will show the bank statement. Which bank, you have to wait, the amount is RM1.4 million,” he said.

Previously, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang filed a defamation suit at the London High Court following an article, written by Rewcastle-Brown and published by Sarawak Report on Aug 6 2016, on the RM90 million allegedly paid by Umno to PAS leaders in exchange for their support.

Earlier this month, Abdul Hadi was reported to have settled the case out of court and that Rewcastle-Brown had also withdrawn her counterclaim against him.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan yesterday insisted that no payment was made to Rewcastle-Brown to settle the case out of court.

Anwar said he was willing to be taken to court if PAS wanted to challenge the disclosure.

Commenting on the same matter in a talk at Bandar Mahkota Kajang near here, Anwar said PAS had transferred RM1.422 million to Rewcastle-Brown on Feb 19.

“Where are we willing to pay those who slander us, I am revealing this because when I asked him (PAS leader) he denied.

“If I’m wrong please sue me, I have given the date and the amount,” he said. — Bernama