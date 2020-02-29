Anwar says he met Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed that he met interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

It is believed to be the first meeting between the two leaders since the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government and Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister on Monday, which plunged the country into a political crisis.

However, Anwar declined to say what was discussed at the meeting.

“(We) Met, met yesterday,“ Anwar told reporters today.

Anwar was speaking when he arrived with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Pandan Member of Parliament, at a hotel here for a meeting, believed to be with PH MPs.

Also seen at the hotel were Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, who is PKR communications director, Klang MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jeyakumar (PKR vice-president), Lumut MP Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Ramli (Amanah secretary-general) and Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PKR secretary-general).

Dr Mahathir this morning issued a statement saying he has offered himself as a candidate for the prime minister’s post and that he has the backing of PH, which now comprises PKR, DAP and Amanah following the withdrawal of Bersatu.

Dr Mahathir also said he had met PH leaders this morning.

Today, PH also issued a statement endorsing Dr Mahathir as the prime minister candidate. - Bernama