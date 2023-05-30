Anwar says no discussion held on PAS’ claims

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has denied claims by a few PAS leaders that a government representative had offered the Islamic party to join forces with the unity government.

Anwar in an Utusan Malaysia report said he was not informed over the matter and has not discussed it with the government’s top leadership composed of leaders from Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I have not been informed about it. I also have no idea who is this branch head who had conveyed the message to PAS. The offer is certainly not from me nor any government leaders.

“About the offer, you can ask them (PAS), maybe it came from a branch leader, I don’t know,” he told reporters after launching the Fikrah Siddiq Fadzil “Citra Budaya dan Peradaban Bangsa Malaysia” seminar at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir, Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, today (May 30).

The Prime Minister at the same time refused to elaborate on whether he admits that the Malay and Islam position in the government was less, which led the unity government to offer PAS to work alongside the government to increase the Malay seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

Last Sunday, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang revealed that he was contacted several times from a ‘certain person’ that offered the Islamic party to work with the Unity Government.