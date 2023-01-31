Anwar says receptive to comments, willing to explain Nurul Izzah’s appointment

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said he is open to receiving comments and will clarify his daughter Nurul Izzah’s appointment as his senior economics and finance adviser.

Reiterating that the appointment would not involve any payments, Anwar said he wanted Nurul Izzah to help the government, including in ensuring a transparent administration and the proper award of government tenders.

“I take comments positively. I explain that it is different from previous experiences where all appointments would usually involve the question of salary and reward.

“She (Nurul Izzah) came to help. That’s all, not to take projects,“ he told reporters after the 2021 National Sports Awards ceremony here today.

Anwar also questioned his critics who, according to him, did not conduct a transparent administration and in fact awarded contracts and tenders worth millions of ringgit to their family members.

“That’s why I’m willing to receive comments. If (they are) sincere I have no problems because I’m committed to ensuring that there are no unhealthy practices in government administration,” he added.

On criticisms that the appointment reeked of nepotism, Anwar said nepotism only happened if one was given a post to abuse power, enrich oneself, accumulate contracts and get high salaries.

Meanwhile, commenting on Malaysia’s drop for a third year in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Anwar said he was confident Malaysia would recover and do better next year.

Anwar said his Unity Government had sent a clear message that they would not tolerate corruption and power abuse and would take firm action to combat the scourge.

“This government is still new ... we are sincere and focused on actions to fight corruption, and in this matter I give full support to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to discharge its duties,” he said.

According to a Transparency International (TI) report, Malaysia was placed 61st out of 180 countries with a score of 47 points on the CPI 2022, compared to 62nd with 48 points in 2021. - Bernama