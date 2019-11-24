Anwar says some in PKR have forgotten their roots

SHAH ALAM: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) has hit out at certain party leaders who he said have forgotten their roots and the party’s struggle after coming into power following the 14th general election (GE14).

While he did not mention any names, the PKR president was probably referring to his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who has been critical of the former in recent months.

“Sometimes, there are those who forget the reformation agenda, even from those within the party. Even to say the word reformation, they are afraid now. To meet with reformists too they are afraid.

“Because they have forgotten (their roots). They forget that this struggle is not for just one or two people, not to guarantee the position of just one or two. It’s not about giving projects only to those who support them. This is Umno’s bad behaviour in the past.

“This is what we need to address. We have been given the mandate, so we must not abuse our power,” he said when speaking at the Konvensyen Reformasi, here, today.

Anwar’s statement came less than a week after Azmin hosted a meeting at his official residence with over 20 Barisan Nasional (BN) and five PKR MPs, which Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said was over the channelling of government projects to opposition constituencies.

Rumours however have been circulating that Azmin had conducted the gathering to garner the support of opposition lawmakers against Anwar.

Anwar added he had also discussed this matter with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a meeting on Thursday.

“Mahathir has said that this practice (of giving out projects) must stop. This is power abuse. He (Azmin) did not only meet people from our party (PKR), but had also negotiated with our enemies.

“But I don’t think I need to say much more about this. It (the meeting) has already been exposed, and this happens because they forget the party’s struggle,” he said.

On a separate matter, Anwar has urged Malaysians to be patient over the change of prime minister to take place, to ensure a peaceful handing over and for Mahathir to carry out his duties without interference.

“I prefer a peaceful transition. Give Mahathir some space, and I urge all of you to remain patient. If everything is at ease, it will make it easier for Mahathir to work, and make it much easier when I do take over,” he said.

Anwar added that he was neither concerned nor perturbed by speculation that there were certain quarters out to make sure he would not come into power.

“To me, these are just small voices. They are only making noise in the media. Even then, whatever moves they make are exposed. But what’s important is the people’s agenda,” he said.

Anwar said Pakatan Harapan (PH), in its presidential council meeting on Saturday, had repeated its stand that the transition of power is a done deal, and that it would be the council that will decide the date of the transition.