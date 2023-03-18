Anwar says will not bow to threats to topple unity govt

SHAH ALAM: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he is not afraid of attempts or threats to topple his Unity Government as he is confident it will remain strong with the support of leaders of parties in the administration.

Speaking at the Special PKR National Congress 2023 here, Anwar said he was prepared to deal with plans by corrupt people who were out to undermine him.

“This is my court (PKR congress); I have been patient for four months. Today, I speak as president of PKR, the reformasi (reform) movement. If you want to threaten me with an assembly in the hope that action will not be taken against the corrupt, you have picked on the wrong prime minister.

“I do not bow to threats. We will implement according to the power granted us. If you want to try to seize (government administration), go ahead, but it won’t be easy. We are well prepared,” he said in his maiden address to the PKR congress as prime minister.

Anwar’s speech was greeted with loud cheers by the estimated 3,000 delegates and observers attending the congress at Stadium Malawati.

Saying he was aware that certain quarters had been criticising his administration, Anwar reiterated that leaders in the current government had never interfered with judicial independence and matters concerning the award of tenders.

The prime minister said he was confident the Unity Government could complete its five-year term as it enjoyed solid support from leaders of parties which are part of the administration.

Anwar claimed that previous leaders had protected criminals and corrupt people and used their power to protect themselves at the expense of the rakyat.

He said this was very different from the Unity Government, which clearly protects the rakyat and goes after the corrupt and filthy rich ‘tauke’ (businessmen) who evade taxes.

Anwar said the contributions given by tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary to padi farmers throughout the country were the result of the current government’s initiative to help the people.

“That was what we (Unity Government) chose to do. What did they (previous government) do? Some RM200 million went into their party accounts ... I know of others too but I have yet to disclose,” he said.

Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas), which is controlled by Syed Mokhtar, has agreed to the prime minister’s request to provide an allocation of RM60 million to help padi farmers in the country.

Bernas has also agreed to share its profits from rice imports by contributing 30 per cent of net profit to padi farmers.

The one-day congress focused on the party’s preparations to face the six state elections due this year and efforts to strengthen Pakatan Harapan and the Unity Government. - Bernama