Anwar: Sedition Act rarely used, Sanusi commented on royal institution, hence different

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Sedition Act is rarely used against anyone, but in the case of caretaker Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, it was different.

Free Malaysia Today (FMT) quoted Anwar as saying: “Yes, fundamentally, we avoid the use of the Sedition Act. However, when it comes to matters concerning the positions of the rulers...

“... when it comes to the position and dignity of the rulers... This is something we should uphold and prevent from turning into unhealthy political discourse,” added Anwar after officiating the Sentuhan Agro Madani programme at MSekin Wonderland here today (July 18).

Bernama reported that Muhammad Sanusi was charged at the Selayang Sessions Court today with uttering seditious words in regards to the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar during a political talk last week.

“You also have to see who lodged the report, it was members of the Selangor Royal Council.

“And what was His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor’s comment yesterday?

“That the case is not settled,“ Anwar said.

Muhammad Sanusi, 48, who is also Pakatan Nasional (PN) election director, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin.

He was alleged to have committed the act which was seditious in nature by uttering words that have a tendency to raise discontent or disaffection among the subjects of a Ruler.

The incumbent Jeneri State Assemblyman was charged with committing the offence at Simpang 4, Taman Selayang Mutiara - Kampung Bendahara, Gombak, near here at 11 pm last July 11.