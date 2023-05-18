Anwar should leverage experience to mediate Myanmar crisis, says analyst

KUALA LUMPUR: A political analyst suggested today that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) leverage his experience to lead the mediation process with regard to the Myanmar crisis.

Dr Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, said Anwar has a famous calling card around the world and many years of political experience and the time is right for Malaysia to play a more proactive and prominent role in the international stage.

“Hopefully, he can take the lead in terms of forging a consensus to deal with the Myanmar issue, for example, and if that could be successful, on that basis we (ASEAN) can try to mediate to other parts of the world,” he said as a guest on ‘The Brief’ programme on Bernama TV.

Oh said Anwar was getting reacquainted with the leaders of countries in the region, as was evident at the 42nd Asean Summit held in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, on May 10-11.

Anwar had highlighted the Myanmar issue at the summit, saying that due to the protracted negotiations, Asean member countries, particularly Malaysia, have had to grapple with more than 200,000 Myanmar refugees.

“I think PM Anwar should make use of his favourable reputation around the world to play peacemaker ... not so ambitious as to try to mediate between Russia and Ukraine but (more to) our regional corner, for example the crisis in Myanmar,“ said Oh.

He said Malaysia has taken a firm stand on Myanmar and he hopes that Malaysia could garner diplomatic forces such as Indonesia and other countries to play a more active role to apprehend the situation.

On the three-day visit to Malaysia of China’s 14th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee chairman Zhao Leji beginning today, Oh said Zhao is essentially the number three in China.

“China is all about trade and investments. So, his (Zhao) visit here I hope (is) another step in making sure investment promises come into fruition because we need this sort of trade and investments,“ said Oh.

Meanwhile, the other guest on the programme, Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin, Universiti Teknologi Mara Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies security and political analyst, said it is important to acknowledge that mobile journalism (MoJo) requires expertise and that students and media industry practitioners need to be ready for it.

He said there is also a need to look at the curriculum review element and incorporate all MoJo-related curriculum into media studies as it is progressively happening in most universities.

“It is important to have the capabilities to understand what are the terms of MoJo and how MoJo can enhance and expedite the process of the media in the industry and the country as well,” he said, adding that there is also a need to identify innovations that can assist MoJo learning,” he said. - Bernama