Anwar: Signing MoU doesn’t mean PH backs the govt blindly

SHAH ALAM: The political agreement (MoU) between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the current government does not mean that the opposition will be supporting the government blindly, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said yesterday.

According to a report by Malay Mail, the Port Dickson MP was responding to ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak who had previously slammed Anwar, criticising the latter for being critical of the Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob administration despite “supporting” it via the MoU.

“To me, the MoU was signed not with the government we support. We remain in the opposition and our protest speeches remain, including on the matter of inflation,” he reportedly told reporters at a media conference yesterday

The PH agreement with Ismail called for some political reforms to be carried out by the government. In return the opposition will support the government through the Covid-19 pandemic and economic recovery.

However, PH has faced criticism for clinging to the agreement out of fear of early elections, which some in Umno, including Najib have been advocating.