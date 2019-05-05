Anwar social media accounts hacked (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim personal social media accounts, as well as those of his office’s, were hacked today.

“I would like to inform that there has been a cyber-attack in my office. This includes all my personal social media accounts.

“While we are trying to fix the problem, I urge all quarters to be cautious about information disseminated from my office or my personal accounts.

“We are working with the respective parties to try and resolve this cyber breach issue,” he said in a statement.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, did not elaborate on the matter.

Following the cyber breach, Anwar urged the public to take extra caution when surfing the Internet, claiming that breaches like this happened “the more we spend time on the digital space”.

“Clearly, surfing the Internet has a negative impact, as we indulge ourselves in technology and become more exposed to irresponsible individuals who utilise digital equipment either for immediate profit or to cause uncertainties and disorder.

“And while we know that to drive big data and artificial intelligence further, we need to use digital space more actively, it must be balanced with reasonable data protection and a better approach of how these data are utilised,” he said.