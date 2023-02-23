Anwar sought audience with King to discuss Budget 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim sought an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today to inform him of the 2023 Budget that will be presented at the Dewan Rakyat tomorow.

Anwar said in a Facebook post that he had informed the King about the Budget during the audience at Istana Negara, which was also related to a pre-Cabinet meeting.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is scheduled to present the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2023 at the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow, the first presented under his Unity Government.

The prime minister had presented a mini budget on Dec 20 last year under the Consolidated Fund (Expenditure on Account) Bill 2022 that took effect on Jan 1 for the expenditure of RM107,718,676,650.

The Budget 2023 prepared by the administration led by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was not debated and approved as the Parliament was dissolved on Oct 10 last year to pave the way for the 15th general election. - Bernama