Anwar: Special PDRM team to be formed to combat child pornography

KUALA LUMPUR: A special team under the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Criminal Investigation Department’s Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) will be formed to curb child pornography activities.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, said the team will work together with various agencies to track down perpetrators involved.

He said the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will establish a Child Development Department that will come under the purview of the Social Welfare Department.

“It is to provide more comprehensive support services to children,” he said when tabling Budget 2023 in Parliament today.

The previous government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had tabled Budget 2023 totalling RM372.3 billion in October last year but Parliament was dissolved for the 15th general election before it could be debated and passed.

Meanwhile, Anwar said companies that provide consumer credit services such as factoring companies and ‘Buy Now Pay Later’ services need to be further regulated to protect consumer rights.

“To guarantee fair treatment and protect the rights of the people and businesses, the government will enact the Consumer Credit Act and establish a Consumer Credit Monitoring Board to regulate the credit business that is expected to be tabled this year,” he said.

In addition, in order to help the poor get air and just defence, the Legal Aid Department will raise the eligibility limit for full legal aid from RM30,000 to RM50,000, Anwar said.

He said the functions of the department will also be expanded to include civil and syariah cases.

“Moving forward, the government will examine efforts to enact a specific act to offer free legal aid for criminal cases so that the poor can also have access to justice,” he said. - Bernama