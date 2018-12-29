Anwar stands firm on appointments for key positions in PKR

PORT DICKSON: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) says he will not review his decision on the appointments for key positions in the party, including the Central Leadership Council (MPP) members, as asked by his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

“There is no necessity for me to do so as the names were approved by the council.

“I have taken notes from both groups. If you study it, I appointed Ali Biju (as vice-president) who is Azmin’s supporter, as well as the Information chief (Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin) who is also his supporter,“ he said when met after attending Demo Neuro-Education programme at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Springhill here today.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson MP, also denied that he had an issue with Mohamed Azmin after the Economic Affairs Minister questioned his choice of appointees.

He said his intention was purely to protect the interest of all PKR members and not of a single faction.

“You can’t have all your supporters in the council ... you must have supporters of PKR,“ he said.

In a statement earlier today, Mohamed Azmin claimed that the appointments did not reflect the principles of fair and just representation towards the aspirations of the members and would not help the party to progress. — Bernama