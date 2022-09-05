Anwar still undecided if he will contest Tambun or defend PD

PETALING JAYA: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has yet to decide if he will leave his current Port Dickson parliamentary seat for Tambun, Malaysiakini reports.

He reportedly told reporters at an event that there were suggestions for him to contest in Tambun and a few other parliamentary seats.

“I am currently looking at it. My friends in Port Dickson asked me to remain there while Tambun (PKR) said they are ready (for me to contest there), and a few other constituencies too,” he reportedly said.

Anwar said he will make an announcement once the matter is decided.