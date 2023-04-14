Anwar: Strict governance has helped boost nation’s revenue

SUNGAI PETANI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the administration’s strict governance through policies introduced has successfully helped boosted the country’s revenue.

For example, he said the revenue obtained through tax collection by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has been increasing over the past two to three months, especially taxes levied on the wealthy.

“The Inland Revenue Board secured quite a large collection and the figures will be announced later. So what it means is that if we take a firm stand, the big tycoons and the rich merchants who rarely want to pay full tax, will all have to pay in full now.

“We will show that we are not tolerant, regular income earners have to pay taxes, (but) the rich, the super-rich tried to avoid paying taxes (before). We gave the signal two or three months ago and our tax collection surged,” he said when speaking at the Home Ministry’s Majlis Penerapan Nilai-Nilai Murni and breaking of fast event here today.

Anwar said if the country’s income continues to increase, the government will be able to return the benefits to the people, including civil servants.

The prime minister gave an assurance that if foreign investments and the country’s economy improve within a year or two, priority will be given to civil servants to enjoy salary increases and allowances.

Meanwhile, Anwar announced that this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Open House hosted by the Prime Minister and Cabinet members will not be held at the Sri Perdana Complex in Putrajaya.

Anwar said he and his Cabinet members will go down to the states instead and participate in events organised either by the Federal government or state governments. The series of Hari Raya events will kick off in Alor Setar on April 29.

“So I have some interest in Alor Setar as I’ve been told the food there is far more tasty than other places,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said he had sent the names of candidates to fill the position of Auditor-General to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong two weeks ago.

He said the process must go through several procedures before the names are presented to Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“All done, yes. I sent two weeks ago...there are procedures, (such as) going to Agong, but all already done,“ he said.

The post was previously held by Datuk Seri Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid until Feb 23.

Also present at the event today were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. - Bernama