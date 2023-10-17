Anwar strongly supports establishment of humanitarian corridor in Rafah

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim strongly advocates for the immediate cessation of bombardment and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor in Rafah.

Anwar in his Facebook posting said it is also imperative for Israel to abandon their adherence to the politics of dispossession, immediately ceasefire with Hamas and genuinely pursue a peaceful resolution to end the ongoing conflict.

“I had a phone conversation with Hamas Head of Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh yesterday to express Malaysia’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

“It is crucial and paramount to prioritise the well-being and safety of all individuals affected by this crisis,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said Malaysia is committed to delivering humanitarian aid, particularly in the form of food and medicine to alleviate the suffering of those in need.

Last Friday, Anwar said that the government would provide RM10 million in aid to the Palestinians and expressed the hope that government-linked companies, government-linked investment companies, and the private sector would contribute to raising the aid amount to RM100 million. - Bernama