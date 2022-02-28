Anwar submits motion to discuss Leissner’s disclosure in 1MDB scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today submitted the motion to discuss the disclosure of corruption, abuse of power and institutional malpractice, especially Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in relation to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

In a post on Facebook today, Anwar said the motion was submitted to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun following the statement by Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s former Southeast Asia chairman Tim Leissner in the 1MDB trial in the United States.

Anwar, who is Port Dickson Member of Parliament said the motion was submitted in accordance with Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 18(1).

Meanwhile, Azhar, when contacted, confirmed having been notified about the motion.

“My office has received the notification of the motion...I have yet to decide (whether to accept or reject it),” he told Bernama briefly.

The opening of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 14th Parliament was graced by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier today and the Dewan Rakyat meeting will begin tomorrow. - Bernama