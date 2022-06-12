Anwar sues Perak PAS commissioner over defamatory statement

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has filed a lawsuit against Perak PAS Commissioner Razman Zakaria over a speech he made allegedly linking the prime minister with lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) culture and claiming he supported communist ideology.

Anwar filed the suit through Messrs S.N. Nair & Partners at the Taiping High Court naming Gunong Semanggol assemblyman Razman as the sole defendant.

Based on his statement of claim, Anwar as plaintiff claimed that on Nov 6, the defendant made a speech while campaigning in the 15th general election at Tebuk Pancur night market, which was broadcast live on the defendant’s Facebook under the user name “Haji Razman Zakaria” and was viewed over 94,400 times, received over 5,100 reactions, 429 shares and over 2,600 comments till yesterday.

The Facebook video was then published in an article titled “Razman dakwa Anwar bawa agenda LGBT, bimbang kerjasama PH-BN” dated Nov 6 in Malay and English in a news portal.

The Tambun MP claimed that the defamatory statements and published article brought the meaning that he was a liar, practised and supported communist ideology and encouraged same-gender marriage.

Anwar also claimed that the defamatory statements were made to ruin his reputation and the allegations stated in the article were untrue as he had always championed Islamic values and a wider reformation agenda for administration.

He added that the defendant uttered the defamatory words in an effort to sully his good name by inciting the public and creating hatred towards him and the party during the GE15 campaign period.

The defendant had also violated Section 4A of the Election Offenses Act 1954 and failed to apologise to him over his actions, Anwar said.

As such, he is seeking general, compensatory, aggravated and exemplary damages as well as an injunction to stop the defendant or his agents from repeating or causing the publication of the slanderous article in addition to claiming costs, interest and other appropriate relief.

Anwar’s lawyer, Datuk SN Nair confirmed the matter when contacted by Bernama. - Bernama