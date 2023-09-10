Anwar suggests all parties watch full version of his CNN interview before criticising

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested all parties, including the opposition, watch his recent interview with CNN in its entirety before hurling any criticisms at him.

He said this was because there were saboteurs who purposely edited his interview with CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour to make it seem like he did not answer her questions on certain issues, including regarding Malaysian economic policy.

“We have shown the entire interview on CNN International and CNN United States has also given full coverage of the answers.

“However, there were saboteurs who purposely edited the interview, making it seem like there were no complete answers.

“So, I hope the honourable MP does not just watch the cut and paste version, but instead watch the interview in its entirety,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Anwar said this in response to opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) who wanted to know why the prime minister could not give a good answer on the Madani Economy during the CNN interview but managed to do so when answering his original question on the same topic in the Dewan Rakyat. - Bernama