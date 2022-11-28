Anwar, Sultan of Brunei hold meeting to boost bilateral ties

PUTRAJAYA: Sultan of Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today in conjunction with His Majesty’s special visit to Malaysia to strengthen bilateral ties.

After the Sultan’s aircraft touched down at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang, about 41 kilometres from here, His Majesty himself drove a car carrying his son Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen Bolkiah and Anwar to Kompleks Seri Perdana at 12.25 pm for the meeting.

The meeting was to review the progress of cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam as well as to explore the potential for enhancing bilateral relationship and cooperation for their mutual benefit.

Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Mateen and Malaysian Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali were present at the meeting.

Sultan Hassanal is the first foreign leader to meet Anwar after his appointment as the 10th Prime Minister of Malaysia on Nov 24.

Brunei mufti Ustaz Awang Abdul Aziz Juned led the prayers before the meeting started.

Anwar and Sultan Hassanal spent almost an hour at the meeting.

The two leaders also exchanged souvenirs at the end of the meeting, which was followed by a luncheon. - Bernama