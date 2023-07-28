Anwar: Sultan of Brunei to visit Malaysia next week

The Prime Minister said during the Brunei Sultan’s visit, several memorandums of understanding, including agreements on investment would be signed, giving a positive impact to the country.

PORT DICKSON: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced tonight that the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will be visiting Malaysia next week.

The Prime Minister said during the Brunei Sultan’s visit, several memorandums of understanding, including agreements on investment would be signed, giving a positive impact to the country.

“In my eight months as Prime Minister, the Sultan of Brunei has visited Malaysia twice...we do our work, investments are important because if there are no investments, there is no money,” he said when speaking at the MADANI Unity Tour programme and launch of the Negeri Sembilan Unity Machinery,” here tonight.

Anwar added that China’s automotive manufacturer, Geely had also sent a letter to inform him of an intended cooperation of an USD10 billion investment that is expected to turn Tanjung Malim, Perak into the biggest automobile hub in the region.

“If Perikatan Nasional wants to make noise or curse that Anwar is lying, I wish to inform them that I have the letter and can be distributed. This afternoon, the Hong Kong Special Administration Region’s chief executive John Lee Ka-chiu brought half of his cabinet members to discuss with us the prospects of investment and tourism...this is because the country’s policies are stable,” he said.

In another development, Anwar, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, is confident that Negeri Sembilan will remain a stronghold of the Unity Government, and the Port Dickson state seat that must be retained by the party.

“There are former ministers making a lot of noise here and there but have no support. Port Dickson is our fortress, we must take care of it, so that there are no efforts to divide us.

“I hope in Negeri Sembilan, with the close collaboration between parties, we would be able to defend the strength of Negeri Sembilan as an important stronghold, the foundation of the Unity Government, our job is to save this state and this country,” he said.

Earlier, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, in his speech, said the party will always fight based on the Constitution and uphold the privileged rights of the Malays.

He urged the public not to be worried or fall for allegations that if DAP is in the government, Bahasa Melayu and the privileges of Malays will erode.

“UMNO’s president and deputy president are in the Cabinet, because we know our country is peaceful and (we) must cooperate... If speaking of Bahasa Melayu, I’m not that bad (as I obtained) A1 in SPM. I am proud, although I’m Chinese,” he said.-Bernama